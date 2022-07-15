Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,228.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,256.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,532.64. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,267.38.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

