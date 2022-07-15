Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.73 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

PG stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average is $153.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $348.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

