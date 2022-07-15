Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 315,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 58,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,061,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.