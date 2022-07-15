Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.