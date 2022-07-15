Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.85. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

