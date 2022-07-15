Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $153.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

