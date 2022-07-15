Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NYSE:MPW opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 829.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 94,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,377,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

