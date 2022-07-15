MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,368,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in MetLife by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after buying an additional 1,688,395 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MetLife by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,589,304 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in MetLife by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in MetLife by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after buying an additional 898,006 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

