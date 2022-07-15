Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAA opened at $165.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.31.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

