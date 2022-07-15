Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up to $24.25

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $24.75. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 587 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $755.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $962,334.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,520,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

