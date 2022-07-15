Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $278,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

