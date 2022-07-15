Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €72.50 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($72.50) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($95.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

NEM stock opened at €54.82 ($54.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €62.17 and its 200 day moving average is €75.90. Nemetschek has a one year low of €52.80 ($52.80) and a one year high of €116.15 ($116.15).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

