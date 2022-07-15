Morgan Stanley Lowers 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $6.50

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $4.37 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,748.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,535 shares of company stock worth $1,030,559. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.