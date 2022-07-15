Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) PT Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,459,372.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

