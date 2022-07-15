Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $365.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $405.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $343.95.

Netflix stock opened at $174.78 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.71 and its 200-day moving average is $318.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

