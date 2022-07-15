New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NFE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

NFE stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.58.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 300,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $13,584,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,459,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,781,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,805,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,393,000 after purchasing an additional 158,769 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,103 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

