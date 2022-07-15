NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NI stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

