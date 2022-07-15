Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Buys 2,435 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,176.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 470,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,953.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 143,221 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $668,842.07.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $292,210.96.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 98,656 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $459,736.96.

Shares of NDLS opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.05 million, a P/E ratio of -233.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDLS. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

