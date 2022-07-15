Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.67.

NTR stock opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

