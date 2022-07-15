Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OM. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of OM opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $60.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,656.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,982 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,513 shares of company stock worth $2,163,718. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

