PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. New Street Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.79.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,745,000 after buying an additional 1,007,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

