PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. New Street Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.94.
Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,745,000 after buying an additional 1,007,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
