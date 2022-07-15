Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,771,000 after buying an additional 141,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.88.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $490.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $494.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

