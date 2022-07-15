Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $3,640,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

