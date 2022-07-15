Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.23.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $281.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

