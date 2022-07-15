Parallel Advisors LLC Has $969,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 237.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 214,973 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB opened at $31.33 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

