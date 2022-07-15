Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 675,680 shares of company stock valued at $148,605,699. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $217.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

