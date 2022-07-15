Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.