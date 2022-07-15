Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.48. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

