Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 13.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 125,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 34.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 92,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,338,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

Shares of UNP opened at $205.52 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

