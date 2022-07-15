Patten Group Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH opened at $240.37 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.