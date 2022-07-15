Patten Group Inc. Acquires 2,422 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of WMB opened at $31.15 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

