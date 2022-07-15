Patten Group Inc. Boosts Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $19.22 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

