Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $465,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $49.61.

