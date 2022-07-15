Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

