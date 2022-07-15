Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 706.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

Shares of CSM stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.