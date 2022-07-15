Patten Group Inc. Buys 204 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,285 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,343,000.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $97.17.

