Patten Group Inc. Buys 286 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

STZ opened at $250.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

