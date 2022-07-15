Patten Group Inc. Buys 97 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

