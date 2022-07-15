Patten Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.65.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

