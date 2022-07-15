Patten Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,513 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

