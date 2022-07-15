Patten Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.73.

NYSE:BLK opened at $588.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $714.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

