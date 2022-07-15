Patten Group Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

PEJ stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.