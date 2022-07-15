Patten Group Inc. Has $283,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $167,222.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,084 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,548.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,593 shares of company stock worth $449,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 3.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

