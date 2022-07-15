Patten Group Inc. Has $314,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,024,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $217.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.82. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.