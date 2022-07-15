Patten Group Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 39.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,922,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,018 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,941 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

