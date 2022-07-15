Patten Group Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BHK opened at $11.45 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.