Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 118,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 32,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

