Patten Group Inc. Invests $169,000 in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 698,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FREY opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $914.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.56. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FREY. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

