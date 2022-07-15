Patten Group Inc. Invests $234,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.88.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

