Patten Group Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $148.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.29. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

